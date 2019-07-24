AEW Officially Announces TV Premiere On TNT On October 2 At 8 PM ET

It’s official, All Elite Wrestling will debut on TNT this October. AEW and TNT made the announcement that the series will debut on Wednesdays starting October 2 at 8 PM ET, with each episode running two hours. You can see the official press release below. The first event will happen in Washington, DC at the Capital One Arena, with the ticket on-sale date and pricing being revealed on Monday at 12 PM ET. Here’s the press release:

TNT Premieres All Elite Wrestling’s Live Weekly Matches on Wednesdays Beginning October 2

July 24, 2019 – WarnerMedia announced today that the new professional wrestling league All Elite Wrestling (AEW) will begin airing its two-hour weekly matches on TNT on Wednesday, Oct. 2, from 8 p.m. ET to 10 p.m. ET. The highly-anticipated, action-packed matches will take place in different cities across the nation each week on Wednesdays, starting in Washington, D.C., at the famed Capital One Arena. Ticket pricing and on-sale date for the televised live event will be announced on Monday, July 29, at 12 p.m. ET via AEW’s social media platforms.

AEW features a world-class roster of diverse male and female wrestlers, giving fans a new wrestling experience for the first time in 20 years. Founded by President and CEO Tony Khan, AEW is headlined by Cody & Brandi Rhodes, The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson), Kenny Omega, Hangman Adam Page, Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley. The roster is also filled with incredibly skilled competitors including Nyla Rose, Awesome Kong, Dustin Rhodes, Jungle Boy, Dr. Britt Baker, MJF and SCU. In addition to being in-ring talent, Cody, The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega also serve as EVPs with Brandi Rhodes serving as Chief Brand Officer. Renowned commentator Jim Ross has also joined the league. Focused on fast-paced, high-impact competitions, AEW offers fans more athleticism along with real sports analytics. Wrestlers are also given freedom to explore their characters and highlight their athletic abilities. Introducing statistics to wrestling for the first time ever, AEW will raise the stakes for its matches and deepen fan engagement by tracking each competitor’s wins and losses as wrestlers pursue championships. Their moves and damage to their opponents will also be analyzed on-air to provide insights into their winning streaks.

WarnerMedia has been offering fans exclusive access to AEW’s previous matches that kicked off in May. Their extremely popular events DOUBLE OR NOTHING, FYTER FEST and FIGHT FOR THE FALLEN were all streamed on B/R Live. The highly anticipated ALL OUT event in Chicago on Saturday, Aug. 31, will also stream on the platform. B/R Live’s high fan engagement provides an invaluable opportunity to build AEW’s audience and maximize its viewership.