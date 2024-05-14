– PWInsider reports that AEW is expected to be mentioned as part of Warner Bros. Discovery’s upfronts presentation scheduled for tomorrow (May 15) in New York City. The event will be held at the Madison Square Garden.

The report notes that the two sides have not locked in a new media rights deal, and it’s not expected to be part of the announcement tomorrow. AEW’s programming currently airs on Warner Bros. Discovery-owned networks, with Dynamite airing on TBS, and Collision and Rampage airing on TNT.