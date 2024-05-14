wrestling / News

AEW Will Reportedly be Mentioned at Warner Bros. Discovery Upfronts, Note on Media Rights Status

May 14, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Dynamite Logo Image Credit: AEW

PWInsider reports that AEW is expected to be mentioned as part of Warner Bros. Discovery’s upfronts presentation scheduled for tomorrow (May 15) in New York City. The event will be held at the Madison Square Garden.

The report notes that the two sides have not locked in a new media rights deal, and it’s not expected to be part of the announcement tomorrow. AEW’s programming currently airs on Warner Bros. Discovery-owned networks, with Dynamite airing on TBS, and Collision and Rampage airing on TNT.

