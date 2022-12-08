AEW News: William Regal Says Blackpool Combat Club Didn’t Need Him, Samoa Joe Retains TNT Title

– William Regal shared gave appeared to be his farewell promo on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Wednesday’s show saw Regal give a backstage promo in which he said that he turned on Jon Moxley in favor of MJF at AEW Full Gear because he realized that the Blackpool Combat Club didn’t need him anymore, but he also knew they wouldn’t let him go so he needed to show them that they didn’t need him.

Regal then noted that he taught them the last thing that he could: to stay a step ahead and “make sure you keep your eyes on the back of your head.” He then said he’s “Blackpool Combat Club to the day I die” and bid an apparent farewell:

– Samoa Joe held onto his AEW TNT Championship in a match with Darby Allin on tonight’s show. Allin went for a Coffin Drop to end the match but Joe countered it into the Coquina Clutch to get the win. Wardlow then confronted Joe after the match: