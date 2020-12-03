AEW Winter Is Coming Draws Over 108,000 Viewers on TSN2 in Canada, Ranks No. 4 in Sports

– According to POST Wrestling’s John Pollock on Twitter, this week’s special Winter Is Coming episode of AEW Dynamite in Canada on TSN2 drew 108,500 viewers. Additionally, the special Winter Is Coming show was reportedly the No. 4 sports program in the country behind NFL programming and SportsCenter.

US domestic cable TV ratings for last night’s Dynamite and NXT are not yet available and will be out later. Last night’s episode featured WWE Hall of Famer Sting making his AEW debut and his first appearance on a TNT wrestling show since 2001.

Also, Kenny Omega defeated Jon Moxley to capture the AEW World title with help from Impact’s Don Callis. Callis later teased to find out what’s going on to watch Impact Wrestling on AXS TV next Tuesday.

