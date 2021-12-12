wrestling / News
AEW Winter Is Coming Nearing a Ticket Sellout
– WrestleTix reports that AEW has nearly sold out tickets for the upcoming Winter Is Coming event. As of yesterday, The Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas had sold 5,818 tickets for the event. That accounts for about 94% of the seats available for the event.
At the time, about 362 seats were still available for the event. The event will have an estimated seating capacity of about 6,180 people. The event is currently on track to outsell tickets for AEW at the same venue for Dynamite on December 11, 2019 (4,700 in attendance) and AEW Fyter Fest Night 2 on July 21, 2021 (attendance of 5,688) (h/t Reddit user fellongreydaze).
AEW Winter Is Coming is scheduled for Wednesday, December 15. The card will be broadcast live on TNT at 8:00 pm ET. Here’s the current lineup:
* Matt Sydal vs. Wardlow
* MF vs. Dante Martin for the Dynamite Diamond ring
* Hikaru Shida vs. Serena Deeb
* AEW World Championship: Hangman Page (c) vs. Bryan Danielson
AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming
December 15, 2021 6:00PM
Curtis Culwell Center, Garland, TX
Available Tickets => 362 (-149)
Estimated Setup/Capacity => 6,180
Tickets Distributed => 5,818 (94%)https://t.co/yRCOtL75Yu pic.twitter.com/AZbPdttyAW
— WrestleTix (@WrestleTix) December 12, 2021
