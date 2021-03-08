AEW Women Challenge Gender Bias And Inequality On International Women’s Day

Today is International Women’s Day and several of the women from AEW have posted a message online noting they are standing against gender bias and inequality. So far that includes Hikaru Shida, Vickie Guerrero, Kris Statlander, Big Swole, Tay Conti, Anna Jay and Nyla Rose.

The message reads: “I stand with @AEW & @TNTdrama to challenge gender bias and inequality, and celebrate women’s achievements. Let’s raise our hands high and forge a gender-equal world this International Women’s Day with your own photo of the #ChooseToChallenge stance! #IWD2021”

