First AEW Women’s Title Match Set (Pics, Video)
Riho vs. Nyla Rose to crown the first AEW Women’s Champion is set for the debut episode of AEW on TNT on October 2nd. Both earned their shots at AEW All Out tonight with Rose winning the Casino Battle Royal to earn her shot and Riho defeating Hikaru Shida for her spot.
Highlights from the match are below.
Let's go @shidahikaru! #AEWAllOut
➡️ https://t.co/nVZTW9QmCw
🌍 https://t.co/0TMqQRjvpU pic.twitter.com/MAiSzUdTic
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) September 1, 2019
Hey, it's @riho_gtmv! #AEWAllOut
➡️ https://t.co/nVZTW9QmCw
🌍 https://t.co/0TMqQRjvpU pic.twitter.com/jrZs8KQ8yR
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) September 1, 2019
A chance at the AEW Women's Championship means everything to @shidahikaru! #AEWAllOut
➡️ https://t.co/nVZTW9QmCw
🌍 https://t.co/0TMqQRjvpU pic.twitter.com/5hh1n89QLZ
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) September 1, 2019
Diving double stomp from @riho_gtmv! #AEWAllOut
➡️ https://t.co/nVZTW9QmCw
🌍 https://t.co/0TMqQRjvpU pic.twitter.com/1UE1JuxZ40
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) September 1, 2019
Another stomp from @riho_gtmv, but @shidahikaru immediately answers with the rising knee! #AEWAllOut
➡️ https://t.co/nVZTW9yLKY
🌍 https://t.co/0TMqQRB6Ou pic.twitter.com/EOis6Oumqr
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) September 1, 2019
.@shidahikaru forces Riho back into the ring! #AEWAllOut
➡️ https://t.co/nVZTW9QmCw
🌍 https://t.co/0TMqQRjvpU pic.twitter.com/Yzg9s41lew
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) September 1, 2019
Fantastic match between @riho_gtmv and @shidahikaru! #AEWAllOut
➡️ https://t.co/nVZTW9QmCw
🌍 https://t.co/0TMqQRjvpU pic.twitter.com/BW0mzF0kla
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) September 1, 2019
Congratulations to High Speed champion @riho_gtmv on her win tonight at AEW All Out, and making it to the finals for the AEW Women's title next month! pic.twitter.com/8UeS8gCGns
— We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) September 1, 2019
