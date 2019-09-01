wrestling / News

First AEW Women’s Title Match Set (Pics, Video)

August 31, 2019 | Posted by Ashish
Nyla Rose Riho AEW Fyter Fest

Riho vs. Nyla Rose to crown the first AEW Women’s Champion is set for the debut episode of AEW on TNT on October 2nd. Both earned their shots at AEW All Out tonight with Rose winning the Casino Battle Royal to earn her shot and Riho defeating Hikaru Shida for her spot.

Highlights from the match are below.

