AEW Women’s World Title Eliminator Tournament Results: Japanese Bracket Semifinals Set

February 15, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Women’s World Title Eliminator Tournament Aja Kong

AEW aired the first round match of the Japan bracket for their Women’s World Title Eliminator Tournament on Monday, and we now have updated brackets. On Monday’s livestreamed show, the following matches took place:

* Yuka Sakazaki defeated Mei Suruga]

* Emi Sakura defeated Veny

* Ryo Mizunami defeated Maki Itoh

* Aja Kong defeated Rin Kadokura

The updated brackets for the tournament are as follows:

Semifinals – Japan Bracket

* Yuka Sakazaki vs. Emi Sakura
* Aja Kong vs. Ryo Mizunami

First Round – US Bracket

* Serena Deeb vs. Riho
* Tay Conti vs. Nyla Rose
* Dr. Britt Baker vs. Anna Jay

Semifinals – US Bracket

* Thunder Rosa vs. Deeb OR Riho

AEW Women's Title Eliminator Tournament, Jeremy Thomas

