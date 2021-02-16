wrestling / News
AEW Women’s World Title Eliminator Tournament Results: Japanese Bracket Semifinals Set
AEW aired the first round match of the Japan bracket for their Women’s World Title Eliminator Tournament on Monday, and we now have updated brackets. On Monday’s livestreamed show, the following matches took place:
* Yuka Sakazaki defeated Mei Suruga]
* Emi Sakura defeated Veny
.@EmiSakura_gtmv tries everything she can to beat @asuka10272140.
WATCH ➡️ https://t.co/wOw5j4LUeG
Tomorrow at 9am EST we will have a special Japanese commentary version w/ @MTHaruo & AEW women's champion @shidahikaru calling the action!
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 16, 2021
* Ryo Mizunami defeated Maki Itoh
* Aja Kong defeated Rin Kadokura
#RinKadokura showing intensity in your main event!
WATCH ➡️ https://t.co/wOw5j4LUeG
Tomorrow at 9am EST we will have a special Japanese commentary version w/ @MTHaruo & AEW women's champion @shidahikaru calling the action!
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 16, 2021
The updated brackets for the tournament are as follows:
Semifinals – Japan Bracket
* Yuka Sakazaki vs. Emi Sakura
* Aja Kong vs. Ryo Mizunami
First Round – US Bracket
* Serena Deeb vs. Riho
* Tay Conti vs. Nyla Rose
* Dr. Britt Baker vs. Anna Jay
Semifinals – US Bracket
* Thunder Rosa vs. Deeb OR Riho
Here is a look at your Japan semifinals bracket.
Tomorrow LIVE on #AEWDynamite the American bracket continues as @SerenaDeeb takes on @riho_gtmv!
Get your tickets NOW at https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq and start at $20 pic.twitter.com/Y9TXZV5tqu
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 16, 2021
