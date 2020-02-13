AEW Women’s Championship Changes Hands on Dynamite (Video)

We have a new AEW Women’s Champion following this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Nyla Rose defeated Riho to capture the title, pinning her with a sit-down powerbomb. You can see some video clips from the match below.

This is Rose’s first run with the title of course, ending Riho’s inaugural run with the title. Riho’s run ends at 134 days, having beaten Rose to become the first champion on the inaugural episode of Dynamite.