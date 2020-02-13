wrestling / News
AEW Women’s Championship Changes Hands on Dynamite (Video)
We have a new AEW Women’s Champion following this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Nyla Rose defeated Riho to capture the title, pinning her with a sit-down powerbomb. You can see some video clips from the match below.
This is Rose’s first run with the title of course, ending Riho’s inaugural run with the title. Riho’s run ends at 134 days, having beaten Rose to become the first champion on the inaugural episode of Dynamite.
Here we go @riho_gtmv! #AEWDynamite #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/Lp0z6iI4IJ
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) February 13, 2020
.@nylarosebeast throwing her weight around tonight in #AEWAustin! Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama 8e/7c #AEWonTNT @AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/GkFROWE6W2
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) February 13, 2020
That strength though….. #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/WBQmqgwPIy
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) February 13, 2020
.@riho_gtmv trying everything to get the upper hand tonight! Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama 8e/7c #AEWonTNT @AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/YtMmOnVcFt
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) February 13, 2020
.@Riho_gtmv isn't giving up tonight in #AEWAustin! Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama 8e/7c #AEWonTNT @AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/djC3krI7MR
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) February 13, 2020
.@NylaRoseBeast flattens Riho with the spear! #AEWDynamite #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/jQt1FnpijE
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) February 13, 2020
#ANDNEW! #AEW Women's World Champion – @nylarosebeast!
Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama 8e/7c #AEWonTNT @AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/gOkBtgAAQF
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) February 13, 2020
