AEW Women’s Championship Match Set For Fyter Fest

AEW has established a Women’s Championship Match for Fyter Fest. The company announced on tonight’s episode of Dynamite that Shida will defend the title against Penelope Ford. The match was announced due in part to Ford beating Shida in a non-title match last week.

AEW Fyter Fest takes place on July 1st and 7th as episodes of AEW Dynamite. We’ll have an updated card after tonight’s Dynamite.