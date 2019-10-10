wrestling / News
AEW Women’s Championship Match Set For Next Week’s Dynamite
October 9, 2019 | Posted by
– AEW has added Riho’s first defense of her AEW Women’s Championship to next week’s episode of Dynamite. The company announced that Riho, who beat Nyla Rose last week to become the inaugural champion, will defend the championship against Dr. Britt Baker at the show in Philadelphia.
Also announced for the episode are:
* AEW World Championship Match:
* AEW Tag Team Title Tournament Match: Lucha Bros vs. Jurassic Express
* AEW Tag Team Title Tournament Match: Best Friends vs. SoCal Uncensored
