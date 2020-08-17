wrestling / News

Various News: AEW Women’s Tag Team Cup Semi-Final Tonight, Rousey Oranges, Myron Reed Set for GCW Show

August 17, 2020
– AEW will stream their Women’s Tag Team Cup Tournament Semi-Final on YouTube tonight. Scheduled for the show:

* Big Swole & Lil’ Swole (Nicole Savoy) vs. Allie & Brandi Rhodes
* Ivelisse Velez & Diamante vs. Tay Conti & Anna Jay

– Ronda Rousey shows the strength of The Browsey Acres Community orange grove.

– Myron Reed has been announced for GCW’s August 23rd show in Atlantic City, NJ.

