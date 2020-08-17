wrestling / News
Various News: AEW Women’s Tag Team Cup Semi-Final Tonight, Rousey Oranges, Myron Reed Set for GCW Show
– AEW will stream their Women’s Tag Team Cup Tournament Semi-Final on YouTube tonight. Scheduled for the show:
* Big Swole & Lil’ Swole (Nicole Savoy) vs. Allie & Brandi Rhodes
* Ivelisse Velez & Diamante vs. Tay Conti & Anna Jay
TONIGHT at 7e/6c on the official AEW YouTube Channel 👀
The semi finals of the @AEWrestling Women’s Tag Team Cup Tournament! Getting sooooo close to seeing who advances to the finals on DYNAMITE🏆
Has this not been THE BEST I sure think it has pic.twitter.com/TUo5iHO3d7
— Veda Scott (@itsvedatime) August 17, 2020
– Ronda Rousey shows the strength of The Browsey Acres Community orange grove.
– Myron Reed has been announced for GCW’s August 23rd show in Atlantic City, NJ.
*Jimmy JS Update*
Just Signed
MYRON REED returns to GCW!
+
JANELA/ZAYNE
BLAKE/EVERETT
AJ/LUCKY
DICKINSON/LEE
LLOYD/BLACK
KTB/JORDAN
Watch LIVE on @indiewrestling or @FiteTV:https://t.co/IDTbFbBFIy
Sun 8/23 – 5PM
Atlantic City NJ
More⬇️ pic.twitter.com/lMeMUJdLlG
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) August 17, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Bret Hart Recalls Working With Hulk Hogan Early In Their Careers, How Limited Hogan Was in the Ring
- ROH Issues Statement on Xavier Passing Away At 43, Wrestlers Comment
- Ryback On AEW Making an Offer to Rey Mysterio, The Possibility of Mysterio in AEW
- Sonya Deville Issues Statement Over Alleged Abduction Attempt By Man At Her Home