AEW Adds First Women’s World Title Defense for Oct. 16 TNT Show

– As previously reported, All Elite Wrestling announced that the first-ever title defense for the AEW World Championship will be held on the October 16 TNT show for the company. Now, AEW has confirmed a second title match for the event. Per the official AEW Twitter account, the third AEW on TNT episode will feature the first-ever AEW women’s world title defense.

Before that can happen, the inaugural AEW women’s champion will be crowned when AEW premieres on TNT on Wednesday, October 2. There will be a Casino Battle Royal taking place at All Out on August 31. The winner will earn a slot in the inaugural title match on October 2. The details for the other contender have not yet been announced.

The October 16 show will be held at the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on October 16. Here are the updated match lineups for the first three episodes of the weekly TNT show:

TNT Debut – Wednesday, October 2: Capital One Arena, Washington, DC

* Jon Moxley appears live

* Cody Rhodes vs. Sammy Guevara

* The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega vs. Chris Jericho and two mystery partners

* The first-ever Women’s Championship match (Opponents TBA)

TNT Episode 2 – Wednesday, October 9: Agganis Arena, Boston

* Jon Moxley vs. Shawn Spears

* Tag Team Title Tournament: The Young Bucks vs. Private Party

TNT Episode 3 – Wednesday, October 16: Liacouras Center, Philadelphia

* First-ever World Title defense, Chris Jericho or Adam Page vs. TBA

* First-ever Women’s World Title defense