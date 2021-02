Updated AEW Women’s Title Eliminator Tournament Brackets Following Dynamite

We have an updated bracket for the AEW Women’s Title Eliminator Tournament after a first-round match on this week’s Dynamite. Riho defeated Serena Deeb to advance to the second round of the US bracket tonight’s episode.

The updated brackets for the tournament are now:

Semifinals – Japan Bracket

* Yuka Sakazaki vs. Emi Sakura

* Aja Kong vs. Ryo Mizunami

First Round – US Bracket

* Tay Conti vs. Nyla Rose

* Dr. Britt Baker vs. Anna Jay

Semifinals – US Bracket

* Thunder Rosa vs. Riho

* Conti OR Rose vs. Baker OR Jay