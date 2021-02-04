wrestling / News
AEW Women’s Title Eliminator Tournament Competitors Revealed, Matches To Take Place In US & Japan
The competitors for the AEW Women’s Title Eliminator Tournament have been revealed, with matches set to take place in both the US and Japan. It was announced on tonight’s Beach Break episode of AEW Dynamite that matches will take place in US and Japanese brackets, with the competitors set as follows:
* Japanese brackets: Aja Kong, Yuka Sakazaki, Veny, Emi Sakura, Ryo Mizunami, Mei Suruga, Rin Kadokura, and Maki Itoh.
* US brackets: Serena Deeb, Riho, Britt Baker, Tay Conti, Thunder Rosa, Nyla Rose, Anna Jay, and Leyla Hirsch.
Already announced for the first round is Serena Deeb vs. Riho.
This February the #AEW Women's World Championship eliminator tournament begins! Here are your participants in this competition. pic.twitter.com/v9fqx8Q2b7
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 4, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Arn Anderson On The Undertaker’s ‘Soft’ Comments, Differences Between Territory Days & Current Era In Wrestling
- Godfather Recalls Nearly Quitting Over Goodfather Gimmick, Issues Working With Ahmed Johnson
- FTR Off This Week’s AEW Dynamite Due to ‘Suspension,’ Replaced By Dark Order
- Backstage Details On Carlito’s Status With WWE, Who Pushed For Him, Rhea Ripley’s Brand