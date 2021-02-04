AEW Women’s Title Eliminator Tournament Competitors Revealed, Matches To Take Place In US & Japan

The competitors for the AEW Women’s Title Eliminator Tournament have been revealed, with matches set to take place in both the US and Japan. It was announced on tonight’s Beach Break episode of AEW Dynamite that matches will take place in US and Japanese brackets, with the competitors set as follows:

* Japanese brackets: Aja Kong, Yuka Sakazaki, Veny, Emi Sakura, Ryo Mizunami, Mei Suruga, Rin Kadokura, and Maki Itoh.

* US brackets: Serena Deeb, Riho, Britt Baker, Tay Conti, Thunder Rosa, Nyla Rose, Anna Jay, and Leyla Hirsch.

Already announced for the first round is Serena Deeb vs. Riho.