AEW Women’s Title Match Set For AEW Double or Nothing
May 13, 2020 | Posted by
AEW has announced the AEW Women’s Title Match for this month’s Double or Nothing PPV. It was announced during tonight’s episode that Hikaru Shida, who won a Fatal Four-Way match against Penelope Ford, Britt Baker, and Kris Statlander, will face Nyla Rose at the PPV.
Double or Nothing takes place on May 23rd. We’ll have a fully updated card after the show.
