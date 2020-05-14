AEW Women’s Title Match Set For AEW Double or Nothing

AEW has announced the AEW Women’s Title Match for this month’s Double or Nothing PPV. It was announced during tonight’s episode that Hikaru Shida, who won a Fatal Four-Way match against Penelope Ford, Britt Baker, and Kris Statlander, will face Nyla Rose at the PPV.

Double or Nothing takes place on May 23rd. We’ll have a fully updated card after the show.