AEW Women’s Title Match & More Set For Next Week’s Dynamite

AEW has announced a Women’s World Title match and more for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. You can see the announced card below for the show, which airs next Wednesday on TBS:

* AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Jamie Hayter vs. Hikaru Shida

* Best-Of-Seven No Disqualifcation Match: The Elite (1-3) vs. Death Triangle (3-1)

* FTR vs. The Gunns