wrestling / News
AEW Women’s Title Match & More Set For Next Week’s Dynamite
December 14, 2022 | Posted by
AEW has announced a Women’s World Title match and more for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. You can see the announced card below for the show, which airs next Wednesday on TBS:
* AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Jamie Hayter vs. Hikaru Shida
* Best-Of-Seven No Disqualifcation Match: The Elite (1-3) vs. Death Triangle (3-1)
* FTR vs. The Gunns
