AEW Women’s Title Match Set For Dynamite

October 9, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
All Elite Wrestling has announced that AEW Women’s champion Hikaru Shida will defend against Big Swole on Wednesday’s special anniversary episode of Dynamite. Swole was the #2 contender as of this week, but that may have changed after her win over Serena Deeb. Here is the updated card:

* AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Lance Archer
* AEW Women’s Championship: Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Big Swole
* AEW World Tag Team Championship: FTR (c) vs. Best Friends
* AEW TNT Championship: Cody (c) vs. Orange Cassidy
* Miro & Kip Sabian vs. TBD

