AEW Women’s Title Match Set For Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling has announced that AEW Women’s champion Hikaru Shida will defend against Big Swole on Wednesday’s special anniversary episode of Dynamite. Swole was the #2 contender as of this week, but that may have changed after her win over Serena Deeb. Here is the updated card:

* AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Lance Archer

* AEW Women’s Championship: Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Big Swole

* AEW World Tag Team Championship: FTR (c) vs. Best Friends

* AEW TNT Championship: Cody (c) vs. Orange Cassidy

* Miro & Kip Sabian vs. TBD