AEW Women’s Title Match Set For Full Gear, Updated Card

The top ranked contender in the women’s division will get a shot at the title at AEW Full Gear on November 13. On tonight’s episode of Dynamite, it was announced that Dr. Britt Baker, DMD, will defend against Tay Conti at the PPV. Baker defeated Anna Jay on last night’s Rampage and attacked after the match, only for Conti to make the save and hold up the belt. Here’s the updated card for the show, which happens at the Target Center in Minneapolis.

* AEW World Title: Kenny Omega (c) vs. Hangman Page

* AEW Women’s World Title: Britt Baker (c) vs. Tay Conti

* AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament Finals: TBD vs. TBD

* The Inner Circle vs. Men of the Year & American Top Team (if Sammy Guevara wins his match on Wednesday’s Dynamite)