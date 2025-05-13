AEW Women’s World Championship Eliminator Match Set For This Week’s Dynamite

Toni Storm is competing in another four-way Women’s World Championship Eliminator Match on this week’s AEW Dynamite. AEW announced that Storm will face Mina Shirakawa, Skye Blue, and AZM on next week’s show.

The match comes after Storm defeated Anna Jay, Thunder Rosa, and Penelope Ford in a four-way Eliminator Match on last week’s episode.

The updated lineup for the show, which airs Wednesday on TBS, is:

* AEW World Championship Steel Cage Match: Jon Moxley vs. Samoa Joe

* AEW Women’s World Championship Eliminator Match: Toni Storm vs. Mina Shirakawa vs. Skye Blue vs. AZM

* Will Ospreay & Hangman Page vs. Konosuke Takeshita & Josh Alexander