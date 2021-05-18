AEW Women’s World Title Eliminator Match Added to AEW Dynamite

This week’s AEW Dynamite will feature an AEW Women’s World Title Eliminator Match. AEW announced on Monday that Hikaru Shida will face Rebel after the champion challenged Rebel to a match on tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation.

The announcement reads:

“#AEW Women’s World Champion @shidahikaru issued a challenge tonight to @RebelTanea on #AEWDarkElevation, & AEW GM @TonyKhan has booked the match for this Wednesday on #AEWDynamite: Women’s World Champ Hikaru Shida will face Rebel (not Reba) w/ @RealBrittBaker at 8/7c on @tntdrama”

Dynamite airs on Wednesday on TNT.