wrestling / News
AEW Women’s World Title Eliminator Match Added to AEW Dynamite
This week’s AEW Dynamite will feature an AEW Women’s World Title Eliminator Match. AEW announced on Monday that Hikaru Shida will face Rebel after the champion challenged Rebel to a match on tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation.
The announcement reads:
“#AEW Women’s World Champion @shidahikaru issued a challenge tonight to @RebelTanea on #AEWDarkElevation, & AEW GM @TonyKhan has booked the match for this Wednesday on #AEWDynamite: Women’s World Champ Hikaru Shida will face Rebel (not Reba) w/ @RealBrittBaker at 8/7c on @tntdrama”
Dynamite airs on Wednesday on TNT.
#AEW Women's World Champion @shidahikaru issued a challenge tonight to @RebelTanea on #AEWDarkElevation, & AEW GM @TonyKhan has booked the match for this Wednesday on #AEWDynamite: Women's World Champ Hikaru Shida will face Rebel (not Reba) w/ @RealBrittBaker at 8/7c on @tntdrama https://t.co/gAi8qyBuHF pic.twitter.com/octdOwVZen
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 18, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Batista Reacts To Criticism Over Zombies At WWE Wrestlemania Backlash: ‘Shouldn’t You Be Tweeting Vince?’
- Eric Bischoff On Biggest Challenges He Faced As Executive Director Of SmackDown, How WWE Can Improve RAW
- Kurt Angle Recalls Sending Threatening Messages To Vince McMahon In 2006, Winning IWGP Title From Brock Lesnar
- Backstage Update on Don Callis in Impact Wrestling, Role Reportedly Changing in Company