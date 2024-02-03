wrestling / News
AEW Women’s World Title Eliminator Match Announced For Next Week’s Dynamite
Toni Storm will be in action in an AEW Women’s World Title Eliminator on next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Tony Khan announced on Friday that Storm will face Red Velvet on next Wednesday’s show, with a title shot on the line for Velvet if she wins. In addition, Deonna Purrazzo will be on commentary for the bout.
The updated lineup for the show, which airs live on TBS, is:
* AEW World Championship #1 Contenders Match: Hangman Page vs. Swerve Strickland
* AEW Tag Team Championship Tornado Match: Ricky Starks & Big Bill vs. Sting & Darby Allin
* AEW Women’s World Championship Eliminator Match: Toni Storm vs. Red Velvet
* Chris Jericho vs. Konosuke Takeshita
* Blackpool Combat Club vs. Mascara Dorada, Hechicero, & Volador Jr.
* Tony Khan makes a big announcement
This Wednesday, 2/7/24
Phoenix, AZ#AEWDynamite
TBS, 8pm ET/7pm CT
AEW World Champion "Timeless" Toni Storm vs @Thee_Red_Velvet
With #1 ranked @DeonnaPurrazzo on commentary, Toni Storm will fight dangerous Red Velvet, who can earn a future title shot herself with an upset win! pic.twitter.com/Wz4qMrlRTq
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) February 3, 2024
