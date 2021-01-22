AEW Working To Bring Riho Back To The Company

Riho has been absent from AEW for nearly a year and according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, AEW is actively working to bring the first Women’s champion back to the company. Riho left Stardom several weeks ago and at this time, it’s believed she could be back as early as February, possibly for the women contender’s tournament.

The biggest issue preventing her return is moving her from Japan to the United States. While she could keep living in Japan (Pac still lives in the UK), it would make things more difficult. If she leaves japan, it would be a two week quarantine period when she returns, as well as whatever quarantine period is made for the US.