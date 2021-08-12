wrestling / News
AEW World Championship Match Announced For All Out
August 11, 2021 | Posted by
Kenny Omega officially has his World Title challenger for AEW All Out. On tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that Omega will defend the title against Christian Cage.
Cage is currently the #1 contender in the latest AEW Rankings and was announced as such on last week’s show. The announcement was made at the start of tonight’s show.
The match is the first announced for the PPV, which takes place on September 5th in Chicago.
