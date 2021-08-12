wrestling / News

AEW World Championship Match Announced For All Rampage

August 11, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Rampage

Kenny Omega officially has his World Title challenger for this week’s AEW Rampage. On tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that Omega will defend the title against Christian Cage.

Cage is currently the #1 contender in the latest AEW Rankings and was announced as such on last week’s show. The announcement was made at the start of tonight’s show.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Rampage, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading