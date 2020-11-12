wrestling / News

AEW World Championship Match Set For Next Month

November 11, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW World Title Jon Moxley Kenny Omega

Kenny Omega’s AEW World Title shot will come early next month. It was announced on tonight’s episode of Dynamite that Omega will face Moxley on the December 2nd episode with Moxley’s World Title on the line.

Omega earned his title shot at Full Gear by beating Hangman Page in the finals of the World Title Eliminator Tournament.

