AEW World Tag Team Championships Change Hands On Dynamite (Pics, Video)
– We have new AEW World Tag Team champions following this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Kenny Omega and Hangman Page defeated Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky of SCU to win the championships. You can see pics and video below from the match.
This is the first official title change in AEW and thus (of course) the first run with the titles for Page and Omega. SCU held the titles for 83 days, having won the titles on the October 30th episode of Dynamite.
.@theAdamPage WILL drink your beers 🍻 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/2bUjQNqFHD
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) January 23, 2020
.@KennyOmegamanX sets sail for glory! #AEWDynamite #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/xj4o11Mmfb
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) January 23, 2020
Wait for this @FrankieKazarian lariat… WOW 💥 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/fCPhtldgWf
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) January 23, 2020
That @theAdamPage cowboy strength though 💪 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/ybYXA8x2Vs
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) January 23, 2020
Don't turn your back on @FrankieKazarian! #AEWDynamite #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/GSi7cLJMR6
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) January 23, 2020
.@theAdamPage drops anchor on SCU with the Buckshot Lariat! #AEWDynamite #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/IbXHJR0Wn9
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) January 23, 2020
The only way @theAdamPage knows how to celebrate.
A cold brewski!
Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama 8e/7c #AEWonTNT @AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/wHz3P9szXO
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) January 23, 2020
Come sail away with @theAdamPage! #AEWDynamite #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/HXaWfp5xhI
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) January 23, 2020
