AEW World Tag Team Championships Change Hands On Dynamite (Pics, Video)

– We have new AEW World Tag Team champions following this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Kenny Omega and Hangman Page defeated Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky of SCU to win the championships. You can see pics and video below from the match.

This is the first official title change in AEW and thus (of course) the first run with the titles for Page and Omega. SCU held the titles for 83 days, having won the titles on the October 30th episode of Dynamite.