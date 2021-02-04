AEW World Tag Team Title Match Set For AEW Revolution

The Young Bucks’ AEW World Tag Team Championship defends is set for AEW Revolution. Chris Jericho and MJF won the tag team battle royal tonight to earn a title shot against the team at AEW’s next PPV. You can see some clips from the match below, which saw Jericho eliminate Top Flight’s Darius Martin of Top Flight as the final elimination for the match.

AEW Revolution takes place on March 7th and will air on PPV. The updated card is as follows:

* AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: The Young Bucks vs. Chris Jericho and MJF

* Street Fight: Sting and Darby Allin vs. Brian Cage and Ricky Starks

