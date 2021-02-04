wrestling / News
AEW World Tag Team Title Match Set For AEW Revolution
The Young Bucks’ AEW World Tag Team Championship defends is set for AEW Revolution. Chris Jericho and MJF won the tag team battle royal tonight to earn a title shot against the team at AEW’s next PPV. You can see some clips from the match below, which saw Jericho eliminate Top Flight’s Darius Martin of Top Flight as the final elimination for the match.
AEW Revolution takes place on March 7th and will air on PPV. The updated card is as follows:
* AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: The Young Bucks vs. Chris Jericho and MJF
* Street Fight: Sting and Darby Allin vs. Brian Cage and Ricky Starks
Your #AEW World Tag Team Champions The @youngbucks didn't waste any time to get this battle royale started!
WATCH #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama pic.twitter.com/ie3i5gpzLh
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 4, 2021
.@SilverNumber1 coming up big! #AEWDynamite #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/1OrJ5iWJaC
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) February 4, 2021
.@luchasaurus roars to life! #AEWDynamite #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/qg5Vjscyw4
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) February 4, 2021
The Good Brothers have made their presence known at ringside in this battle royale!
Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama pic.twitter.com/Tjg0Cbc3cc
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 4, 2021
This bromance is growing stronger every day #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/AKsu1pyxwH
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) February 4, 2021
A huge win for the Inner Circle! And @IAmJericho couldn't have done it without @The_MJF. #AEWDynamite #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/qwxGBlTSxF
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) February 4, 2021
