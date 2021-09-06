wrestling / News
AEW World Tag Team Titles Change Hands in Bloody Steel Cage Battle at All Out (Clips)
The Young Bucks’ 10-month reign as AEW World Tag Team Champions came to a bloody, death-defying end against the Lucha Bros at AEW All Out. Rey Fenix and Penta El Zero M defeated Matt and Nick Jackson to claim the titles at tonight’s PPV. You can see clips from the match below.
The bout saw the Bucks bust out every trick in the book, including partially ripping the challengers’ masks off and using a sneaker with thumbtacks on the bottom for superkicks and other methods of destruction. The Lucha Bros turned it around though and got the pinfall on Nick with an assisted piledriver.
The Bucks’ title reign ends at 303 days, having defeated FTR for the straps at Full Gear last November. Our live, ongoing coverage of AEW All Out is here.
