World Tag Team Titles To Be Contested in Steel Cage at AEW All Out

The Young Bucks will defend their AEW World Tag Team Championships inside the confines of a steel cage at AEW All Out. On tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that the Bucks will defend the titles against the winner of a Tag Team Eliminator Tournament inside a cage.

The competitors in the tournament will be the Varsity Blonds, Lucha Bros, Jurassic Express, and Private Party. No word on when the tournament matches begin yet.

All Out takes place on September 5th from the NOW Arena in Chicago, Illinois and will air live on PPV. We’ll have an updated card after tonight’s Dynamite.