AEW World Title Match Announced For All In

We have our first match for AEW All In, as MJF will defend the World Title against Adam Cole. The match between the two was made official on this week’s episode of Dynamite when MJF invited Cole into the ring and said that he didn’t deserve a match for the World Title; he instead deserves a match for the title at the biggest show in the company’s history.

MJF then gave Cole a contract for the title match, which Cole quickly signed. Roderick Strong was seen having a fit backstage right after, with Matt Taven and Mike Bennett coming in and saying that Cole quickly forgets his friends before walking away.

The show takes place on August 27th at Wembley Staduim in London and airs live on PPV, Bleacher Report, and more.