AEW World Title Match Announced For April 15th Episode of Dynamite

AEW has announced a new AEW World Championship match for Dynamite in two weeks. The company announced on tonight’s Dynamite that Jon Moxley will defend the championship against Jake Hager in an Empty Arena No Holds Barred Match.

The match was announced after Moxley attacked Hager on last week’s Dynamite, followed by Hager attacking Moxley in turn on this week’s episode of AEW Dark.