AEW World Title Match Announced For April 15th Episode of Dynamite
April 1, 2020 | Posted by
AEW has announced a new AEW World Championship match for Dynamite in two weeks. The company announced on tonight’s Dynamite that Jon Moxley will defend the championship against Jake Hager in an Empty Arena No Holds Barred Match.
The match was announced after Moxley attacked Hager on last week’s Dynamite, followed by Hager attacking Moxley in turn on this week’s episode of AEW Dark.
This everyone will be a pure fight!@JonMoxley vs. @RealJakeHager in a #NoHoldBarred match for the #AEW World Championship!
Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama 8e/7c #AEWonTNT @AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/Z5tczDIQp1
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) April 2, 2020
