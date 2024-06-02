AEW World Title Match Added To Next Week’s Dynamite, Updated Lineup

During tonight’s episode of AEW Collision, an AEW World title match was announced for Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite. Roderick Strong complained to Tony Khan about not being in the Casino Gauntlet match, so Khan agreed that Strong should get a chance to go to Forbidden Door. So Strong was given an AEW World title shot against Swerve Strickland. Ospreay will challenge whoever the champion is at Forbidden Door.

* AEW World Championship: Swerve Strickland (c) vs. Roderick Strong

* Mariah May vs. Saraya

* MJF returns to Dynamite