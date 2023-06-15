wrestling / News
AEW World Title Match Set For Forbidden Door II, But MJF Declines
June 14, 2023 | Posted by
Hiroshi Tanahashi is set to face MJF for the AEW World Title at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door — if MJF decides to show up. Tanahashi issued the challenge on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite and Renee Paquette informed MJF that the match was official, but MJF said he wasn’t willing to face “some rando from a rinky-dink indie fed in Japan.” He then said that if Khan made the match, it wouldn’t be the first time he no-showed something he was booked for.
Tanahashi battled Jon Moxley for the World Championship at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door last year.
Did… did @The_MJF just decline a match with @tanahashi1_100 at #ForbiddenDoor?#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/zRfoWjfyDN
— AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) June 15, 2023
