AEW World Title Match & More Set For AEW Dynamite Winter is Coming

December 7, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite Winter is Coming Image Credit: AEW

Ricky Starks will get his AEW World Title match on next week’s Winter is Coming episode of AEW Dynamite. The following lineup was announced on tonight’s show for next Wednesday’s episode, which airs on TBS:

* AEW World Championship Dynamite Diamond Ring Match: MJF vs. Ricky Starks
* Best Of Seven Series: The Elite (1-2) vs. Death Triangle (2-1)
* House Of Black vs. TBA

