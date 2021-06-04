wrestling / News
AEW World Title Match Moved To June 26 Episode of Dynamite
During an appearance on Busted Open Radio today, AEW President Tony Khan announced that the AEW World title match between Kenny Omega and Jungle Boy has been moved to the June 26th episode of Dynamite. The match had originally been set for next Friday. June 26 is on a Saturday.
Khan said: “I had originally planned to do that next week. And I’ve thought about it, we had such a great experience with live fans. With the NBA playoffs moving us around, we’ve got a Saturday night Dynamite coming up on the 26th. Of course we’re doing Friday Night Dynamite tonight, Friday Night Dynamite next week…but I know on the 26th, we’ll be kind of at the end of the NBA preemptions, that’ll be the last time-shifted Dynamite. We’re gonna be here live at Daily’s Place on a Saturday. The last time we had a Saturday Night Dynamite, there was a title change and Brodie Lee won the TNT title from Cody in dominant fashion. And looking back at that Saturday Night Dynamite and what a great event that was for us, I am going to try to make this a really special event.”
🚨🚨 BREAKING NEWS 🚨🚨@TonyKhan announces that @boy_myth_legend will face @KennyOmegamanX at a Saturday night #AEWDynamite on June 26th!@davidlagreca1 @TheMarkHenry @AEW
— SiriusXM Busted Open (@BustedOpenRadio) June 4, 2021
ICYMI 👀😲👇@TonyKhan @KennyOmegamanX @boy_myth_legend @AEW @davidlagreca1 @TheMarkHenry #AEWDynamite https://t.co/hGjalpPUzp pic.twitter.com/NYJxHsq0Os
— SiriusXM Busted Open (@BustedOpenRadio) June 4, 2021
