AEW World Title Match Pushed to Fight For the Fallen
July 1, 2020 | Posted by
AEW has pushed out their World Championship match scheduled for next week’s Fyter Fest night two by another week. On tonight’s show, it was announced that Jon Moxley’s title defense against Brian Cage has been pushed off to July 15th.
It was also announced that the July 15th show will be a Fight For the Fallen-themed special. The decision to push out the World Title match comes after Jon Moxley’s wife, WWE star Renee Young, tested positive for COVID-19. Moxley has not tested positive but stayed home to care for Young and to quarantine.
Like the Fyter Fest shows, Fight For the Fallen will air in place of that night’s AEW Dynamite on TNT.
