wrestling / News
AEW World Title Match Set For December 30th Episode of Dynamite
December 16, 2020 | Posted by
Kenny Omega will defend the AEW World Championship on the December 30th episode of AEW Dynamite. It was announced at the end of tonight’s show that Kenny Omega will defend his championship against Rey Fenix on the final Dynamite of the year.
The match was announced after PAC revealed that since Fenix was pulled from the AEW Title Eliminator tournament without due to injury, which thus meant that he never ever truly lost. As such, he spoke with Tony Khan and had the match made official.
Wednesday, December 30th#AEWDynamite@KennyOmegamanX vs. @ReyFenixMx for the #AEW World Championship! pic.twitter.com/S8zlsb5KzP
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 17, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Bret Hart Remembers Fighting Six Men With Davey Boy Smith
- Elias On Why He Was Offended By WWE Legends Taking WrestleMania Spots, Working With The Undertaker At MSG
- WWE Reportedly Asks Writers to Name Underused Talents That Can Shine
- Backstage Details On AJ Styles’ Reaction To Hornswoggle Character In Impact Wrestling