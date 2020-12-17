AEW World Title Match Set For December 30th Episode of Dynamite

Kenny Omega will defend the AEW World Championship on the December 30th episode of AEW Dynamite. It was announced at the end of tonight’s show that Kenny Omega will defend his championship against Rey Fenix on the final Dynamite of the year.

The match was announced after PAC revealed that since Fenix was pulled from the AEW Title Eliminator tournament without due to injury, which thus meant that he never ever truly lost. As such, he spoke with Tony Khan and had the match made official.