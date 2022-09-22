AEW World Title Match Set For Tuesday Night Dynamite In October, Head-to-Head With WWE NXT

During last night’s AEW Rampage tapings, a ‘Golden Ticket’ battle royal was held for a shot at the AEW World Title. It was announced that the winner of the match will get their shot on October 18 in Cincinnati for a special Tuesday edition of Dynamite.

That show will go head-to-head with WWE NXT, marking the first time since 2021 the shows have been in direct competition.

If you want to be spoiled on who won the battle royal, you can do so here.