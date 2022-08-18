UPDATED: AEW World Title Unification Match Set For Next Week’s Dynamite

UPDATED: We’ll get the AEW World Championship unification match sooner than we thought, as the match is set for next week’s episode of Dynamite. It was announced on tonight’s Dynamite that Punk and Moxley will actually unify the title on next week’s show.

In the opening segment, Punk and Moxley said they would be facing off at the PPV. It’s not yet clear whether the two will have a rematch at All Out at this time, though that is what the opening segment would imply.

ORIGINAL: We officially have our AEW World Championship unification match for All Out. On tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite, it was confirmed that CM Punk will face Jon Moxley to unify the titles at the September 4th PPV in Chicago, Illinois.

Punk is the reigning AEW World Champion, while Moxley won the interim AEW World Championship while Punk was out due to injury. You can check out a clip from the segment on tonight’s Dynamite below: