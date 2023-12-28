AEW Worlds End Betting Odds Released

– BetOnline released some new betting odds for this weekend’s AEW Worlds End event. Currently, MJF is favored to retain his title in his rematch with Samoa Joe at the pay-per-view event, despite MJF being stalked and hindered by an assailant who stole his Devil mask. MJF is the favorite to retain the title at -200 odds.

Meanwhile, Samoa Joe is currently the betting underdog at +150. Here are the latest betting odds for Worlds End.

AEW World Championship Match Winner

MJF (c) -200 (1/2)

Samoa Joe +150 (3/2)

AEW Women World Championship Match Winner

Toni Storm (c) -5000 (1/50)

Riho +1000 (10/1)

AEW TNT Championship Match Winner

Adam Copeland -155 (20/31)

Christian Cage (c) +115 (23/20)

AEW TBS Championship Match Winner

Julia Hart (c) -5000 (1/50)

Abadon +1000 (10/1)

FTW Championship Match Winner

Hook (c) -1500 (1/15)

Wheeler Yuta +600 (6/1)

AEW Worlds End will be held on Saturday, December 30 at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.