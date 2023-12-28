wrestling / News
AEW Worlds End Betting Odds Released
– BetOnline released some new betting odds for this weekend’s AEW Worlds End event. Currently, MJF is favored to retain his title in his rematch with Samoa Joe at the pay-per-view event, despite MJF being stalked and hindered by an assailant who stole his Devil mask. MJF is the favorite to retain the title at -200 odds.
Meanwhile, Samoa Joe is currently the betting underdog at +150. Here are the latest betting odds for Worlds End.
AEW World Championship Match Winner
MJF (c) -200 (1/2)
Samoa Joe +150 (3/2)
AEW Women World Championship Match Winner
Toni Storm (c) -5000 (1/50)
Riho +1000 (10/1)
AEW TNT Championship Match Winner
Adam Copeland -155 (20/31)
Christian Cage (c) +115 (23/20)
AEW TBS Championship Match Winner
Julia Hart (c) -5000 (1/50)
Abadon +1000 (10/1)
FTW Championship Match Winner
Hook (c) -1500 (1/15)
Wheeler Yuta +600 (6/1)
AEW Worlds End will be held on Saturday, December 30 at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.