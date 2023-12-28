wrestling / News

AEW Worlds End Betting Odds Released

December 28, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Worlds End Image Credit: AEW

BetOnline released some new betting odds for this weekend’s AEW Worlds End event. Currently, MJF is favored to retain his title in his rematch with Samoa Joe at the pay-per-view event, despite MJF being stalked and hindered by an assailant who stole his Devil mask. MJF is the favorite to retain the title at -200 odds.

Meanwhile, Samoa Joe is currently the betting underdog at +150. Here are the latest betting odds for Worlds End.

AEW World Championship Match Winner

MJF (c) -200 (1/2)
Samoa Joe +150 (3/2)

AEW Women World Championship Match Winner

Toni Storm (c) -5000 (1/50)
Riho +1000 (10/1)

AEW TNT Championship Match Winner

Adam Copeland -155 (20/31)
Christian Cage (c) +115 (23/20)

AEW TBS Championship Match Winner

Julia Hart (c) -5000 (1/50)
Abadon +1000 (10/1)

FTW Championship Match Winner

Hook (c) -1500 (1/15)
Wheeler Yuta +600 (6/1)

AEW Worlds End will be held on Saturday, December 30 at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.

