AEW Worlds End Updated Betting Odds Released

– With AEW Worlds End just hours away, BetOnline has released updated betting odds for tonight’s show. Currently, MJF is still favored to retain the title against Samoa Joe at -200 odds. Joe is the betting underdog at +150.

Meanwhile, Eddie Kingston is heavily favored to win the Continental Classic at -1000. His opponent, Jon Moxley, is the betting underdog at +500 odds. Here are the latest odds, including the Continental Classic:

AEW World Heavyweight Title Match:

MJF (champion) -200 vs. Samoa Joe +150

Continental Classic Tournament Finals:

Eddie Kingston -1000 vs. Jon Moxley +500

AEW TNT Championship No DQ Match:

Christian Cage (champion) +130 vs. Adam Copeland -180

AEW Women’s World Championship Match:

Toni Storm (champion) -10000 vs. Riho +1200

AEW TBS Championship Match:

Julia Hart (champion) -10000 vs. Abadon +1200

Singles Match:

Swerve Strickland -500 vs. Keith Lee +300

Singles Match:

Andrade El Idolo +175 vs. Miro -250

Eight-Man Tag Team Match:

Sting, Darby Allin, Sammy Guevara & Chris Jericho -1000 vs. Big Bill, Ricky Starks, Powerhouse Hobbs & Konosuke Takeshita +500

Eight-Man Tag Team Match:

Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli, Mark Briscoe & Daniel Garcia -150 vs. Jay White, Rush, Jay Lethal & Brody King +110

FTW Championship Match Winner

Hook (champion) -1500 vs. Wheeler Yuta +600

AEW Worlds End betting odds will go live later tonight on pay-per-view. The event is being held at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York.