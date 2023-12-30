wrestling / News
AEW Worlds End Updated Betting Odds Released
– With AEW Worlds End just hours away, BetOnline has released updated betting odds for tonight’s show. Currently, MJF is still favored to retain the title against Samoa Joe at -200 odds. Joe is the betting underdog at +150.
Meanwhile, Eddie Kingston is heavily favored to win the Continental Classic at -1000. His opponent, Jon Moxley, is the betting underdog at +500 odds. Here are the latest odds, including the Continental Classic:
AEW World Heavyweight Title Match:
MJF (champion) -200 vs. Samoa Joe +150
Continental Classic Tournament Finals:
Eddie Kingston -1000 vs. Jon Moxley +500
AEW TNT Championship No DQ Match:
Christian Cage (champion) +130 vs. Adam Copeland -180
AEW Women’s World Championship Match:
Toni Storm (champion) -10000 vs. Riho +1200
AEW TBS Championship Match:
Julia Hart (champion) -10000 vs. Abadon +1200
Singles Match:
Swerve Strickland -500 vs. Keith Lee +300
Singles Match:
Andrade El Idolo +175 vs. Miro -250
Eight-Man Tag Team Match:
Sting, Darby Allin, Sammy Guevara & Chris Jericho -1000 vs. Big Bill, Ricky Starks, Powerhouse Hobbs & Konosuke Takeshita +500
Eight-Man Tag Team Match:
Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli, Mark Briscoe & Daniel Garcia -150 vs. Jay White, Rush, Jay Lethal & Brody King +110
FTW Championship Match Winner
Hook (champion) -1500 vs. Wheeler Yuta +600
AEW Worlds End betting odds will go live later tonight on pay-per-view. The event is being held at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York.
