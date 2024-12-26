wrestling / News
AEW Worlds End Video Uses Guns N’ Roses’ ‘Welcome To the Jungle’
December 25, 2024 | Posted by
AEW has a hype video for this weekend’s Worlds End featuring Guns N’ Roses’ “Welcome To the Jungle.” The video aired during tonight’s episode of Dynamite and you can check it out below.
This marks the second month in a row that AEW has licensed music from the hard rock band. Last month’s Full Gear used “November Rain.”
Worlds End takes place on Saturday night and airs live on PPV.
