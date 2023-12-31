wrestling / News
AEW News: Worlds End Zero Hour Now Online, World End Hype Videos, Entire Continental Classic On Youtube
December 30, 2023 | Posted by
– The Zero Hour kickoff show for AEW Worlds End is now available online. It features:
* FTW Rules for FTW Championship: HOOK (c) vs. Wheeler Yuta
* Battle Royal For Shot at AEW TNT Championship: Participants TBD
* Kris Statlander vs. Willow Nightingale
– AEW has also shared several hype videos for tonight’s PPV:
– Finally, AEW has also shared the entire Continental Classic on Youtube: