AEW WrestleDream Facing Heavy Competition From NFL, NJPW Talent Not Likely

As previously reported, AEW is set to debut a brand new PPV, WrestleDream, on October 1, which will be a tribute to Antonio Inoki. However, they are set to face a lot of competition that night. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the company will be going against the NFL for the first time ever on that date. Tony Khan had previously tried to book shows on Saturdays to avoid the NFL, but this will be on a Sunday.

The game will be a significant one, as the New York Jets take on Kansas City Chiefs, which means Aaron Rodgers vs. Patrick Mahomes. It is expected that it will be the highest-rated Sunday night game of the season.

It was also noted that even though it’s a tribute show for Inoki, the founder of NJPW, many New Japan talents will be unable to appear. NJPW will be the middle of a tour and have a show on that date for Korakuen Hall in Tokyo. Those booked include Tomohiro Ishii, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Jeff Cobb, Shingo Takagi, Yota Tsuji, Minoru Suzuki, Kazuchika Okada, Tetsuya Naito, Hiromu Takahashi, Sanada and David Finlay.

The only New Japan talents of note that would be available would be Will Ospreay and Bishamon (Hirooki Goto & Yoshi-Hashi).