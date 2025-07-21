AEW WrestleDream Moves to New Location for 2025

For the first time in its brief history, AEW WrestleDream will take place outside of Washington state. AEW announced on social media today that this year’s WrestleDream happens on October 18 at the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri. Premium seating goes on sale tomorrow, with a pre-sale beginning Thursday. Tickets go on sale to the general public on July 28 at 10 AM local time. This marks the first time the October event has moved locations since its inception.

AEW now has just two remaining pay-per-views this year without an announced date or location: Full Gear in November and Worlds End in December. Upcoming AEW PPVs include Forbidden Door in August from London and All Out in September from Toronto.

The company previously held a PPV event in St. Louis, as last year’s Dynasty took place there. That featured Swerve Strickland becoming AEW World Champion and a match between Will Ospreay and Bryan Danielson.