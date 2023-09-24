UPDATED: Four Matches Added To AEW Wrestledream, Updated Lineup

During tonight’s episode of AEW Collision, four matches were added to AEW WrestleDream on October 1 in Seattle. This includes a TNT championship match, as Christian Cage will defend against Darby Allin in two-out-of-three falls. Elsewhere, Chris Jericho, Kota Ibushi and Kenny Omega will team up against Will Ospreay, Konosuke Takeshita & Sammy Guevara. Meanwhile, Kris Statlander will defend the AEW TBS Championship against Julia Hart. Finally, Eddie Kingston will defend the ROH World title and NJPW Strong Openweight titles against ROH Pure Champion Katsuyori Shibata. Shibata’s title is not on the line. Here’s the updated lineup:

* 2 out of 3 Falls for TNT Championship: Christian Cage (c) vs. Darby Allin

* AEW World Tag Team Championship: FTR (c) vs. Aussie Open

* ROH World and NJPW Strong Openweight Championships: Eddie Kingston (c) vs. Katsuyori Shibata

* ROH World Tag Team Championship: MJF & Adam Cole (c) vs. The Righteous

* AEW TBS Championship: Kris Statlander (c) vs. Julia Hart

* Bryan Danielson vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

* Kenny Omega, Chris Jericho & Kota Ibushi vs. Konosuke Takeshita, Sammy Guevara & Will Ospreay

* Hangman Page vs. Swerve Strickland

