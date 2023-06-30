AEW Wrestler Makes Return At Last Night’s ROH Tapings (SPOILERS)

Ring of Honor taped a new episode last night at the AEW Collision taping. The show featured a return to the ring for Leyla Hirsch, who had been out of action due to injury. Hirsch tore her ACL back in April of last year during an AEW Dark: Elevation match with Christina Marie.

At the taping, she teamed with the Kingdom against the Infantry and Trish Adora, with her team getting the win.