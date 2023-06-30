wrestling / News
AEW Wrestler Makes Return At Last Night’s ROH Tapings (SPOILERS)
June 30, 2023 | Posted by
Ring of Honor taped a new episode last night at the AEW Collision taping. The show featured a return to the ring for Leyla Hirsch, who had been out of action due to injury. Hirsch tore her ACL back in April of last year during an AEW Dark: Elevation match with Christina Marie.
At the taping, she teamed with the Kingdom against the Infantry and Trish Adora, with her team getting the win.
Her first match since April of 2022! pic.twitter.com/NTz9Ex3BeS
— Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 (@DrainBamager) June 30, 2023