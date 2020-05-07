wrestling / News
AEW Wrestlers and UFC Fighters Reportedly Staying In The Same Hotel This Week
This week’s first live episode of AEW Dynamite in over a month just happens to happen in the same week as the UFC’s return to live events with UFC 249. With both events happening in Jacksonville, Florida, it makes sense that AEW wrestlers would be mingling with fighters from the UFC. In this case, ESPN’s Ariel Helwani reports that talent from both companies are sharing the same hotel.
He wrote: “Two major events are happening in Jacksonville this week: UFC 249 and AEW tapings. Coincidentally, all fighters/wrestlers and personnel for both orgs are staying at the same hotel in Jacksonville, I’m told. That could make for a fun time.”
— Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) May 6, 2020
