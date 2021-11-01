AEW Wrestlers Dress Up For Halloween: Bryan Danielson & Brie Bella do The Addams Family, Britt Baker, Brandi & Cody, More

The wrestlers and staff of AEW celebrated Halloween yesterday with several inventive costumes, including Sammy Guevara, Serpentico and more. Of note is Bryan Danielson’s entire family (including WWE’s Brie Bella) dressing as the Addams Family. You can see photos of the costumes below.

Don't worry, the dentist gives us nightmares too 🧟‍♀️🦷 📷 : @RealBrittBaker pic.twitter.com/dmZ6WRp4XS — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) October 31, 2021

Just a family of bears that care. #CareBears pic.twitter.com/QBiXX5vqi4 — Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) October 31, 2021

Halloween #2021 I was able to go trick or treat with my good friends and and my niño #anakin ♥️❤️💀 Make sure you brush your teeth and eat healthy tomorrow! Love Thunder Unicorn 🦄 #halloween2021 #TrickOrTreat pic.twitter.com/YWBx4hxXZv — Thunder Rosa (@thunderrosa22) November 1, 2021

Do you know what she DID!?!?! pic.twitter.com/rNhi5JB8hT — Abadon_AEW (@abadon_AEW) November 1, 2021

Didn’t have a costume this year. So here’s a picture of 8 year old Julia as Michael Jackson smooth criminal 😁 #HappyHalloween pic.twitter.com/P8dXVuaenx — J U L I A (@TheJuliaHart) October 31, 2021

Happy Halloween 🎃 Stay Safe pic.twitter.com/MuriGRGMR6 — Red Velvet (@Thee_Red_Velvet) October 31, 2021