AEW Wrestlers Dress Up For Halloween: Bryan Danielson & Brie Bella do The Addams Family, Britt Baker, Brandi & Cody, More
The wrestlers and staff of AEW celebrated Halloween yesterday with several inventive costumes, including Sammy Guevara, Serpentico and more. Of note is Bryan Danielson’s entire family (including WWE’s Brie Bella) dressing as the Addams Family. You can see photos of the costumes below.
#HappyHalloween2021 pic.twitter.com/RRaBSHfyqv
— sammy guevara (@sammyguevara) October 31, 2021
Miruko 🐰 #AEWRAMPAGE TONIGHT ON @tntdrama @ 10 pic.twitter.com/7FnpSqjAF7
— Jade Cargill (@Jade_Cargill) October 30, 2021
Happy Halloween from this ZomBayBay 🎃 (thanks @RealBrittBaker) pic.twitter.com/DEeNopaqIK
— Adam Cole (@AdamColePro) October 31, 2021
Don't worry, the dentist gives us nightmares too 🧟♀️🦷
📷 : @RealBrittBaker pic.twitter.com/dmZ6WRp4XS
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) October 31, 2021
Just a family of bears that care. #CareBears pic.twitter.com/QBiXX5vqi4
— Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) October 31, 2021
Halloween #2021 I was able to go trick or treat with my good friends and and my niño #anakin ♥️❤️💀 Make sure you brush your teeth and eat healthy tomorrow! Love Thunder Unicorn 🦄 #halloween2021 #TrickOrTreat pic.twitter.com/YWBx4hxXZv
— Thunder Rosa (@thunderrosa22) November 1, 2021
Happy Halloween 🎃👻 #PPAALLDAY #TheLibrarians pic.twitter.com/hlTsZ5Esmz
— Peter Avalon (@PAvalon) November 1, 2021
Do you know what she DID!?!?! pic.twitter.com/rNhi5JB8hT
— Abadon_AEW (@abadon_AEW) November 1, 2021
Didn’t have a costume this year. So here’s a picture of 8 year old Julia as Michael Jackson smooth criminal 😁 #HappyHalloween pic.twitter.com/P8dXVuaenx
— J U L I A (@TheJuliaHart) October 31, 2021
Happy Halloween 🎃 Stay Safe pic.twitter.com/MuriGRGMR6
— Red Velvet (@Thee_Red_Velvet) October 31, 2021
Happy Halloween!! 🎃 pic.twitter.com/phOW1Uipkn
— SONJAY (@sonjaydutterson) November 1, 2021
Happy Halloween 🎃 #halloween2021 #cosplay #ResidentEvil4 #AdaWong #ハロウィンコスプレ #バイオハザード4 #エイダ pic.twitter.com/saFvva9nKZ
— HIKARU SHIDA 志田 光 (@shidahikaru) October 31, 2021
— 💀Roseferatu🥀 (@NylaRoseBeast) November 1, 2021
happy little SNAKEMAN trees #Halloween2021 pic.twitter.com/nxC85eeWUg
— SNAKEMAN (is a Bear Bronson enthusiast) 🐍👑 (@KingSerpentico) October 31, 2021
