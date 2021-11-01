wrestling / News

AEW Wrestlers Dress Up For Halloween: Bryan Danielson & Brie Bella do The Addams Family, Britt Baker, Brandi & Cody, More

November 1, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
The wrestlers and staff of AEW celebrated Halloween yesterday with several inventive costumes, including Sammy Guevara, Serpentico and more. Of note is Bryan Danielson’s entire family (including WWE’s Brie Bella) dressing as the Addams Family. You can see photos of the costumes below.

